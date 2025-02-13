Feb. 13: Examining The State Of California’s Levees, A Crucial Part of Water Infrastructure

There is a crucial part of California’s water infrastructure that is key to preventing flooding. They’re called levees, and you may see them in your own community. Today, we break down the importance of these systems and how they’re holding up. Emily Zentner from The California Newsroom brings us why levees are important and the questions we still have about their sustainability.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a Kern County bakery discrimination case being reversed and what we saw at the World Ag Expo as it comes to a close.