Feb. 13: Examining The State Of California’s Levees, A Crucial Part of Water Infrastructure

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:59 AM PST
There is a crucial part of California’s water infrastructure that is key to preventing flooding. They’re called levees, and you may see them in your own community. Today, we break down the importance of these systems and how they’re holding up. Emily Zentner from The California Newsroom brings us why levees are important and the questions we still have about their sustainability.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a Kern County bakery discrimination case being reversed and what we saw at the World Ag Expo as it comes to a close.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
