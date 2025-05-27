California changes competition rules for track and field finals amid controversy over trans athlete

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The governing board for California high school sports is changing its competition rules at this weekend’s state track and field championships to allow more girls to take part amid controversy over the participation of a trans student-athlete.

The California Interscholastic Federation said it was extending access for more “biological female” athletes to participate in the championship meet this weekend. The federation announced the change Tuesday after President Donald Trump posted on his social media site about the participation of a trans athlete in the competition.

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,” the group said in a statement. “The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes.”

The move comes amid a nationwide battle over the rights of transgender youth in which states have limited transgender girls from participating on girls sports teams, barred gender-affirming surgeries for minors and required parents to be notified if a child changes their pronouns at school. At least 24 states have laws on the books barring transgender women and girls from participating in certain women’s or girls sports competitions. Some of the policies have been blocked in court.

Trump also criticized Maine's Democratic governor after she said the state would take the president to court over his effort to keep trans girls from competing in girls sports.

The federation didn't specify whether the change applies to all events or only events where a trans athlete has qualified for the final. The change only applies to this weekend's competition. The organization didn't immediately answer a question about how many students it expects will be affected by the change.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, Trump threatened to pull federal funding in California if the state did not bar trans students from participating in girls sports. The post referenced AB Hernandez, a trans athlete who competes in girls track and field. Hernandez is scheduled to compete in the girls varsity triple jump, high jump and long jump in the state finals this weekend. She won the Division 3 girls long jump and girls triple jump and placed seventh in the high jump at the Southern Section Division Finals on May 19, according to CIF results.

“THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS,” Trump said.

The Trump administration launched an investigation earlier this year over a law that says districts can’t force teachers and staff to notify parents if a student changes their gender identity at school.

Trump’s comments came months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on his podcast that transgender girls’ participation in girls sports was “deeply unfair.” Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator who was a guest on the podcast, specifically referenced Hernandez when asking Newsom about the issue.

Trump said he planned to talk to Newsom about the issue Tuesday. The governor’s office did not confirm the call but weighed in on the California Interscholastic Federation rule change.

“CIF’s proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness — a model worth pursuing,” Newsom's spokesperson Izzy Gardon said. “The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach.”

Parents and conservative advocates opposed to transgender girls competing in girls sports have criticized Hernandez’s participation and heckled the athlete during postseason meets.

“There’s nothing I can do about people’s actions, just focus on my own,” Hernandez told the publication Capital & Main earlier this month. “I’m still a child, you’re an adult, and for you to act like a child shows how you are as a person.”

In an email, Hernandez’s mother declined to comment on Tuesday's rule change.

The Jurupa Unified School District, which includes Hernandez's high school in Southern California, said it would continue to follow state law allowing trans student-athletes to compete on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Democratic state lawmakers in California blocked bills last month that would have barred transgender girls from participating in girls sports. Newsom, who does not typically announce his position on pending legislation, did not publicly weigh in on the proposals.