© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

June 6: Beneath Sequoia National Park, We Venture Inside The Newly Reopened ‘Crystal Cave’

By Joshua Yeager,
Kerry Klein
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Have you ever seen cave bacon, or incandescent, lavender fairy pools? These are some of the many wonders visitors can now see at Crystal Cave beneath Sequoia National Park. KVPR Reporter Joshua Yeager tells us about what he saw on the first tour of the cave since it reopened after disasters.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California’s big city mayors call for protecting homelessness funding; and what Newsom says about transgender athletes amid controversy.

Central Valley Daily
Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
See stories by Joshua Yeager
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein