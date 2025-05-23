'I feel betrayed.' Dozens protest after Rep. Valadao votes to cut Medicaid

FRESNO, Calif. – Dozens of people rallied outside the Bakersfield office of Republican Congressman David Valadao on Friday to protest his vote in favor of significant cuts to Medicaid.

Valadao’s vote was among the few that helped get a House spending bill over the edge and which government forecasters predict could pull hundreds of billions of dollars away from the Medicaid program – or Medi-Cal, as it’s known in California.

How Valadao would vote on the bill drew speculation since he had stated he opposed major cuts to the health insurance program. His district also contains the highest share of Medicaid enrollees of any Republican district .

Progressive politicians also swarmed his district – along with other California GOP representatives – looking to mobilize constituents and pressure Valadao to vote against the high-stakes bill.

Valadao’s office did not respond to KVPR’s request for comment. His office issued a press release on Thursday saying Valadao defended medical coverage for children, seniors, individuals with disabilities and pregnant women with his vote.

"I successfully preserved the integrity of [Medicaid] and prevented proposals that would disproportionately impact California,” Valadao’s statement read. “This bill honors my commitment to protect Medicaid for our most vulnerable populations, while implementing common sense reforms to strengthen the program.”

Concern over GOP bill

But the Congressional Budget Office estimates the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” would result in $700 billion dollars less in Medicaid subsidies .

One way it would cut spending is by reducing health-related payments to states as well as reimbursements for hospitals and doctors who treat patients enrolled in Medicaid. It would also require able-bodied adults without children to work 80 hours a month in order to qualify for the health insurance coverage.

Tania Pacheco-Werner, Executive Director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at Fresno State, has her doubts about the changes.

“The sole purpose of [work requirements] is to kick people off of Medicaid,” she said. “Coverage could also vary greatly depending on how the federal government defines the term “able-bodied.”

Pacheco-Werner also warned that cuts to states and medical providers would disproportionately harm regions like Central California, which already suffers from a shortage of access to care . States like California depend on Medicaid subsidies to attract providers and provide services, Pacheco said.

“I think that our impact is very, very dire with this bill in the San Joaquin Valley,” she said, adding that a Valdao’s own district could take a heavier hit. “It will be very impactful to that congressional district because they have such a high use of Medicaid services.”

The bill also seeks to add work requirements to those applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), as well as lift the U.S. debt limit by $4 trillion, and extend tax cuts that Pres. Donald Trump introduced in his first term.

The bill passed in the House by a razor-thin margin, 215-214, and included support from Republican Rep. Vince Fong, and opposition from Democratic Reps. Jim Costa and Adam Gray. It now heads to the Senate for a vote later this summer.

Voters feel ‘betrayed’

At a Friday rally held outside Valadao’s office, Rodolfo Morales-Ayon expressed his concern over what the bill could mean for programs like Medicaid.

“I feel very betrayed,” he said. “I come from a very low-income family in a low-income community. Without Medicaid, many of us won’t be able to afford treatment.”

Morales-Ayon, who is a student at The College of the Sequoias in Visalia, lives in Lindsay, a small farmworker community tucked up the Sierra Nevada foothills in Valadao’s district.

More than half of the city is enrolled in Medicaid, according to census data.

“[Valadao] seems to be more committed to his party and the president than his constituents who he’s supposed to represent,” Morales-Ayon said.

Small business owner Audrey Chavez echoed his concerns and displeasure with Valadao.

“I’m greatly disappointed because he’s from our area,” the Bakersfield resident said. “He knows the population; he knows we’re rural communities; he knows how much we need these services.”