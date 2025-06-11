The City of Hanford celebrates 100 years of its iconic civic auditorium

HANFORD, Calif. - For many Hanford residents, the civic auditorium is more than just a historic building. It’s where memories were made.

Annalisa Rodriguez grew up attending father-daughter dances there every year, from first grade through junior high.

She says the Hanford Civic Auditorium is one of those places in her town that she will always cherish.

And she’s not alone. Earlier this month, dozens showed up to celebrate the auditorium's 100th birthday. The streets were abuzz as classic Fords and Chevys lined the curbs, parked just outside the building’s entrance.

Inside, the music of the American composer and conductor John Philip Sousa was played and echoed off the auditorium's high ceilings.

The music came from a John Philip Sousa Tribute Band that was formed by Rob Bentley, a local music enthusiast and band teacher.

Sousa and his band visited Hanford four times in person, between 1904 and 1928, including a performance at the newly dedicated auditorium in 1926.

Photo Courtesy of Fabian Dominguez The John Philip Sousa Tribute Band performs marching tunes under the direction of Rob Bentley.

The tribute band features musicians of all ages from across the San Joaquin Valley, united by their appreciation of Sousa’s iconic marching band music.

Fernando Romero, a band member on trumpet, shared his thoughts on the celebration.

“It wasn’t just about the music we performed onstage,” Romero says. “People here care about the history of the town and I hope they keep showcasing the history moving forward.”

All these years later, the Hanford Civic Auditorium continues to elicit the feelings of the era when it was built.

Originally opened in 1925, the building was meant to honor the men serving in World War I. It’s a space that, officials say, was built in the spirit of civic pride. Its design – tall columns and light colors – have allowed it to stand out among surrounding buildings for a century.

Michael Semas, a local historian, said the building’s architecture meets the classical design of Roman architecture. It resembles no other building in the city or much of the region.

“The building was constructed as a way in which conventions and celebrations could be brought to Hanford from out of the area to give a large-scale facility for those types of events to happen,” Semas says. “It was a big endeavor for the city to take on at that time.”

Hanford residents have held wedding receptions, fundraisers, and graduations here.

Hanford’s Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert says there have been many projects to maintain the building’s architecture and style, so it can continue to serve the community for future generations.

Swamp coolers have been replaced, and original oakwood floors have been kept up, as well as the interior and exterior paint. The city invests up to $100,000 annually for upkeep of the space, Albert said.

Photo Courtesy of Fabian Dominguez 180 vehicles entered the annual Carnegie Car Show this year to compete in several categories like “Muscle Car” and “Hot Rod”

All of the work to keep the auditorium looking like it did when it first opened 100 years ago has paid off. When asked to describe the building in one word, local residents said “grand,” “solid,” “epic,” and “important.”

Alicia Bonner, who used to live in Hanford and stopped by to visit during the centennial celebration this month, opted for “possibility”.

“I think it's a place where dreams are made. I think it was a place of family and fun and friendly times for the community,” Bonner says. “And I believe it's also a place that shows how far Hanford has grown, the possibility of such a wonderful small-town feel and yet a big-time town attitude.”

The celebration wasn’t just about looking back. It was a chance to reflect on how Hanford’s identity has been shaped through these communal spaces, especially how one space can still bring people together.

Travis Payton, vice mayor of Hanford says, “Today we honor not just the building, but the stories, the people, and the legacy it carries forward into the next 100 years.”