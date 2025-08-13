© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 13: What The Texas Political Redistricting Effort Could Mean For California

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
State leaders across the country have responded to Texas’ unprecedented push to redraw political districts to favor Republicans. The move, supported by President Trump, would increase Republican-held seats in the House of Representatives. Blake Zante, executive director of the Maddy Institute, breaks down how California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom is responding and the impact Newsom’s proposed plan could have on the Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Police records show departments are hiring formerly fired officers; and the deal struck by California and the Trump administration over high-speed rail funding.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
