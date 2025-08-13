Aug. 13: What The Texas Political Redistricting Effort Could Mean For California

State leaders across the country have responded to Texas’ unprecedented push to redraw political districts to favor Republicans. The move, supported by President Trump, would increase Republican-held seats in the House of Representatives. Blake Zante, executive director of the Maddy Institute, breaks down how California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom is responding and the impact Newsom’s proposed plan could have on the Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Police records show departments are hiring formerly fired officers; and the deal struck by California and the Trump administration over high-speed rail funding.