© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 12: Under Trump’s Second Term, US Citizens Carry Proof Of Citizenship – Just In Case

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration has stoked fear in immigrants with and without legal status. But now, that fear has extended to even U.S. citizens. Fresno Bee reporter Melissa Montalvo spoke with several of them in Fresno who say they have started to carry their passports out of fear they will be racially profiled by immigration agents.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A historic Bakersfield venue is shutting down; and Democrats’ update on redistricting amid fight with Texas.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden