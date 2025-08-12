Aug. 12: Under Trump’s Second Term, US Citizens Carry Proof Of Citizenship – Just In Case

The Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration has stoked fear in immigrants with and without legal status. But now, that fear has extended to even U.S. citizens. Fresno Bee reporter Melissa Montalvo spoke with several of them in Fresno who say they have started to carry their passports out of fear they will be racially profiled by immigration agents.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A historic Bakersfield venue is shutting down; and Democrats’ update on redistricting amid fight with Texas.