Aaron Mendelson / The Trace

Aaron Mendelson is the news developer for The Trace’s Gun Violence Data Hub. Previously, he was an investigative reporter at the Center for Public Integrity covering voting, and worked on data and investigative projects at Los Angeles NPR affiliate KPCC/LAist. Mendelson’s reporting has garnered honors including a Gerald Loeb Award, Online Journalism Awards, and an Investigative Reporters and Editors Award. He is researching, reporting, and developing interactive visualizations, data projects, and data collection efforts for the hub. Mendelson holds a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and has taught graduate classes in data journalism at the University of Southern California. He got his start in journalism at KFAI in Minneapolis.