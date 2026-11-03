Ohio elects Amy Acton first woman governor

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Democrat Amy Acton, Ohio's former health director, will be the state's next governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

She is the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

Acton beat out biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican backed by President Trump, in a race defined in the final weeks by mudslinging and a Ramaswamy attack ad that drew national criticism, including from some Republicans.

Her win marks the first time in two decades that Ohioans have elected a Democrat to lead the state.

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Outgoing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine made Acton, 60, the Ohio Department of Health director early in his first term. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two held regular briefings together, where they announced lockdowns and promoted safety measures, until Acton's resignation from the post in June 2020.

During the campaign, Acton highlighted her background in public health, not politics, and embraced policies like a statewide child tax credit and medical debt forgiveness.

Late in October, the race for governor garnered national attention when the Ramaswamy campaign flooded airwaves with an ad featuring Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling Acton a "liar." Arthur lost custody of Acton when she was 12 over the alleged sexual assault of Acton by Arthur's husband, Acton's stepfather.

The ad faced blowback from Republicans, including DeWine, but Trump and Ramaswamy defended it.

Democrats in Ohio have endured bruising elections statewide the last few cycles. Acton will take office in January with a GOP-majority legislature that's likely to severely limit her authority.

Sarah Donaldson covers politics and government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.

Copyright 2026 The Statehouse News Bureau