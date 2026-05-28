KVPR wins three 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored KVPR with three prestigious 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The honors celebrate broadcast excellence and are named for the legendary CBS News radio and television journalist. KVPR's honors include awards for:

Excellence in Innovation: For KVPR's new social-media focused video series the KVPR Weekly News Wrap

Investigative Reporting: For KVPR's report about the causes and implications of recent honeybee die-offs

Podcast: For KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast episode about local farmer Mas Masumoto and his collaboration with the Fresno Philharmonic.

KVPR's honors are in Region 2, which covers California and Hawaii, and are in the small market radio division. KVPR's winning entries now will advance to the National Edward R. Murrow Awards competition. KVPR is a two-time National Murrow Award winning station, receiving the honors in both 2022 and 2024.

KVPR's President and General Manager Joe Moore says the recognition is a great honor for the station. "Our team is filled with dedicated journalists who work hard every day to bring our audience the best in local news, whether it's on the radio, on a podcast or on social media. We're proud of their work every day, and especially with these honors from our peers in the broadcast industry."

About the RTDNA:

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. Founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, RTDNA’s mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism.