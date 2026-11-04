Nelson Esparza leads Shannon Grove in early Board of Equalization District 1 race

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza is ahead of state Sen. Shannon Grove in the race for the state Board of Equalization’s District 1 seat, according to early election results.

As of 8:08 a.m. on Nov. 4, Esparza, a Democrat, had received 53.8% of the districtwide votes. Grove, a Republican, had received 46.2%.

The results represent a lead of more than 129,000 votes for Esparza, with ballots still being processed and counted across the state.

The two Central Valley politicians finished neck and neck in the June primary: Grove at that time received 34.5% of the vote, while Esparza received 34.0%.

Results across several Central Valley counties show a mixed picture of support for the two.

Esparza leads in Fresno County, where he received 53.1% of the vote so far. He also leads in Merced County with 58.2% and in Sacramento County with 62.3%.

Grove, meanwhile, is leading in Kern, Kings, Madera, and Tulare counties. Her strongest showing among those was in Kings, where she received 53.1% of the vote.

District 1 on the Board of Equalization covers the largest region of the board’s four districts. It stretches across 34 counties from California’s northern border, encompassing the entire Central Valley, and into San Bernardino County.

This district includes communities with an extensive range of economic needs and priorities, from urban centers to rural agricultural regions.

The Board of Equalization oversees property tax assessment across California’s 58 counties. It also helps to ensure that county assessors follow state law and hears certain property assessment appeals.

The board lost much of its former tax administration authority in 2017 under former Gov. Jerry Brown, but its oversight responsibilities remain important to local governments and public schools.

The election results remain unofficial. Mailed in ballots and others will continue to be processed and counted. Results are scheduled to be certified by early December.