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Tower of Power and WAR at the Big Fresno Fair

Tower of Power and WAR at the Big Fresno Fair

R&B and soul legends Tower of Power and WAR are teaming up for one unforgettable show. With decades of iconic hits, signature horn sections and grooves that never go out of style, these two legendary bands are bringing the funk, the soul and the ultimate dance party to the Fair.

Fresno Fairgrounds
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Big Fresno Fair
https://www.fresnofair.com/
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.
Fresno, California 93702