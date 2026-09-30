Jazz At The Library: Chiara Izzi

Jazz singer and composer Chiara Izzi honors her Italian roots, deep connection to Brazilian music and her second home, New York, blending tradition with modernity. She revives Italian and American jazz classics from the 1930s onward, hidden gems reflecting the cultural bond between Italy and America, and presents originals inspired by New York’s vibrant energy. JazzFresno is funded in part by the City of Fresno Measure P Expanded Access to Arts and Culture Fund administered by the Fresno Arts Council.