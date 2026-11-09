Jazz At The Library

Join guitarist Rich Severson with Fresno's own Gary Newmark, Roy Carlson and Darrell Devaurs for a reunion of Rich Severson's Jazz Quartet, one of Fresno's enduring jazz groups. The group has played many jazz festivals and opened for acts like George Benson, Kenny G, Bill Cosby, The Golden Boys Of Bandstand and David Sanborn to name a few. The group will be performing and discussing some of their originals as well as some of their crowd pleasers.