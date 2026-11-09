© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jazz At The Library

Jazz At The Library

Join guitarist Rich Severson with Fresno's own Gary Newmark, Roy Carlson and Darrell Devaurs for a reunion of Rich Severson's Jazz Quartet, one of Fresno's enduring jazz groups. The group has played many jazz festivals and opened for acts like George Benson, Kenny G, Bill Cosby, The Golden Boys Of Bandstand and David Sanborn to name a few. The group will be performing and discussing some of their originals as well as some of their crowd pleasers.

Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JazzFresno
https://www.facebook.com/JazzFresno/
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, California 93720
https://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/wdwd.html