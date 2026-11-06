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Grief Through the Holidays

Grief Through the Holidays

The holiday season can bring joy, connections, and meaningful traditions, but for family caregivers, it can also bring added stress, difficult emotions and changes in familiar routines. This workshop will explore ways to navigate the holidays while caring for a loved one and yourself learning about managing expectations, adapting traditions, making space for grief, and finding moments of connection and comfort.

Valley Caregiver Resource Center
To register:
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
5363 N Fresno St.
Fresno, California 93721
https://valleycrc.org/