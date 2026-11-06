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Fall Prevention Workshop

Fall Prevention Workshop

This is designed for seniors to provide an opportunity to learn to stay safe, strong, and to live independently as long as possible without the fear of falling, covering best practices for fall prevention, tips for home and community to help prevent falls, and some exercises designed to improve balance.

Tulare Senior Center
For details:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Valley Caregiver Resource Center
https://www.valleycrc.org/
Tulare Senior Center
201 N. F Street
Tulare, California 93271