Fall Prevention Workshop
Fall Prevention Workshop
This is designed for seniors to provide an opportunity to learn to stay safe, strong, and to live independently as long as possible without the fear of falling, covering best practices for fall prevention, tips for home and community to help prevent falls, and some exercises designed to improve balance.
Tulare Senior Center
For details:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
Tulare Senior Center
201 N. F StreetTulare, California 93271