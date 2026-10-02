Exhibition Opening of The MAC at 30: A Canvas of Community
Exhibition Opening of The MAC at 30: A Canvas of Community
The opening of "The MAC at 30: A Canvas of Community" exhibition will be celebrated on October 8, 5-7 p.m. At 6 p.m. an Arts and Performance Fest will take place on the front steps of the museum. Local artists and performers will make the evening special for attendees. The public is welcome.
Merced County Courthouse Museum
For details:
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Merced County Courthouse Museum
21st & N StreetsMerced, California 95340