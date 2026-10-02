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Exhibition Opening of The MAC at 30: A Canvas of Community

Exhibition Opening of The MAC at 30: A Canvas of Community

The opening of "The MAC at 30: A Canvas of Community" exhibition will be celebrated on October 8, 5-7 p.m. At 6 p.m. an Arts and Performance Fest will take place on the front steps of the museum. Local artists and performers will make the evening special for attendees. The public is welcome.

Merced County Courthouse Museum
For details:
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Merced County Courthouse Museum
21st & N Streets
Merced, California 95340
https://www.mercedmuseum.org/