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Eternal Armenia: Khatchkars-The CrossStones of Noratus

Eternal Armenia: Khatchkars-The CrossStones of Noratus

Eternal Armenia: Khatchkars – The CrossStones of Noratus with author and photographer David Karamian, is an ambitious photographic and cultural study devoted to the ancient cemetery of Noratus, near Lake Sevan in Armenia.

Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
http://www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
2255 E. Barstow Ave.
Fresno, California 93740