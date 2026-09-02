Eternal Armenia: Khatchkars-The CrossStones of Noratus
Eternal Armenia: Khatchkars-The CrossStones of Noratus
Eternal Armenia: Khatchkars – The CrossStones of Noratus with author and photographer David Karamian, is an ambitious photographic and cultural study devoted to the ancient cemetery of Noratus, near Lake Sevan in Armenia.
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
2255 E. Barstow Ave.Fresno, California 93740