Ancestral Songs, Prayers & Lullabies
Ancestral Songs, Prayers & Lullabies
Grammy nominated soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian brings to life the songs, prayers, and lullabies of her ancestral homeland, Armenia. Joined by acclaimed visual artist Kevork Mourad, whose live drawings unfold in real time alongside the music, Bayrakdarian creates a captivating dialogue between sound and image.
St. Paul Armenian Church
$5 - $30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno State Armenian Studies Program