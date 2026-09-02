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Ancestral Songs, Prayers & Lullabies

Ancestral Songs, Prayers & Lullabies

Grammy nominated soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian brings to life the songs, prayers, and lullabies of her ancestral homeland, Armenia. Joined by acclaimed visual artist Kevork Mourad, whose live drawings unfold in real time alongside the music, Bayrakdarian creates a captivating dialogue between sound and image.

St. Paul Armenian Church
$5 - $30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
http://www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/
St. Paul Armenian Church
3767 N. First St.
Fresno, California 93726
https://stpaulfresno.com/