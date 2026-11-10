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Advocating for Community and Publicly Engaged Humanities Holistically: A Deep Dive into UCLA’s Strategy

Advocating for Community and Publicly Engaged Humanities Holistically: A Deep Dive into UCLA’s Strategy

With David D. Kim, Professor, Department of European Languages and Transcultural Studies; Associate Vice Provost and Inclusive Excellence Advisor, International Institute, UCLA located in the UC Merced Classroom and Office Building 2 (COB2), room 295.

UC Merced
To RSVP:
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

UC Merced, Center for The Humanities
https://centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu/
UC Merced
5200 Lake Road
Merced, California 95343
https://www.ucmerced.edu/