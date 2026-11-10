Advocating for Community and Publicly Engaged Humanities Holistically: A Deep Dive into UCLA’s Strategy
Advocating for Community and Publicly Engaged Humanities Holistically: A Deep Dive into UCLA’s Strategy
With David D. Kim, Professor, Department of European Languages and Transcultural Studies; Associate Vice Provost and Inclusive Excellence Advisor, International Institute, UCLA located in the UC Merced Classroom and Office Building 2 (COB2), room 295.
UC Merced
To RSVP:
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
UC Merced, Center for The Humanities