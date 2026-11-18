A major bipartisan permitting reform bill would fast-track the construction of power plants and transmission lines across the country.

Supporters of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, say the bill will make it easier to build renewable energy projects, but it would also apply to oil and gas infrastructure.

Here & Now speaks with Jake Bittle, a senior staff writer at Grist, about the legislation and his reporting on permitting reform.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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