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Young Brains, Huge Stakes

How transitional kindergarten is shaping young children in the San Joaquin Valley

California is offering an additional grade level for all four-year-olds this year — and some educational experts say it has the potential to benefit the mental, social and emotional health of children in the San Joaquin Valley. Gov. Gavin Newsom launched “universal” transitional kindergarten in a multi-year rollout that was finalized last August. Transitional kindergarten – also commonly known as TK – is offered at all public schools, with an aim to ensure high quality early childhood education for children no matter their income.

In a new four-part series by KVPR done as part of a data fellowship with the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Reporter Rachel Livinal explores whether the San Joaquin Valley can actually meet this need. The series also takes a deep dive into the impact of TK on some of the region’s more vulnerable students.