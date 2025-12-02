Dec. 2: Kern County Art Gallery Honors Lives Lost To AIDS

The AIDS epidemic of the 1980’s brought tragedy for more than 100,000 Americans. Four decades later, Kern County is honoring victims through art. On today’s episode, Audrey Chavez with the Bakersfield AIDS Project discusses the community’s display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

Plus, the latest news headlines: our neighbors in Stockton reel after a deadly mass shooting this past weekend; judges dismiss a lawsuit filed by a local agribusiness; and a Christmas heist in the Kern County foothills gets a fairy tale ending.