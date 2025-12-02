© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 2: Kern County Art Gallery Honors Lives Lost To AIDS

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
The AIDS epidemic of the 1980’s brought tragedy for more than 100,000 Americans. Four decades later, Kern County is honoring victims through art. On today’s episode, Audrey Chavez with the Bakersfield AIDS Project discusses the community’s display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

Plus, the latest news headlines: our neighbors in Stockton reel after a deadly mass shooting this past weekend; judges dismiss a lawsuit filed by a local agribusiness; and a Christmas heist in the Kern County foothills gets a fairy tale ending.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
