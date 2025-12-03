© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 3: As Immigration Enforcement Sweeps The Country, Valley Towns Are Already Feeling The Economic Effect

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Small farm towns that typically balloon in size during peak harvest seasons in the San Joaquin Valley are seeing less activity as the Trump Administration cracks down on immigration. CalMatters reporter Nigel Duara set out to examine what these impacts look like, even as enforcement has largely been confined to major cities for now.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands of trucking schools at risk of closing; and how the Asian American Pacific Islander community views the state’s direction.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden