Dec. 3: As Immigration Enforcement Sweeps The Country, Valley Towns Are Already Feeling The Economic Effect
Small farm towns that typically balloon in size during peak harvest seasons in the San Joaquin Valley are seeing less activity as the Trump Administration cracks down on immigration. CalMatters reporter Nigel Duara set out to examine what these impacts look like, even as enforcement has largely been confined to major cities for now.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands of trucking schools at risk of closing; and how the Asian American Pacific Islander community views the state’s direction.