Community college district board takes no action on embattled chancellor

After about two hours of closed-session discussion, the State Center Community College District board took no action, such as discipline or dismissal, against Chancellor Carole Goldsmith during a special meeting on Tuesday about her performance and future in the district.

Two dozen people attended the in-person meeting and nearly 60 joined online in either support of Goldsmith continuing her tenure or dissent, calling for her immediate removal. During public comments, 17 community members representing nonprofit and faith-based organizations, as well as educators and alumni of college programs, applauded Goldsmith’s “impactful” leadership and asked the board to allow her to remain chancellor until her planned retirement in September.

“A state-of-the-art science lab, a new college at Oakhurst, new student services building in Clovis … and much more to come,” said Debbie Darden, chair of the Golden West Side Planning Committee. “This is what leadership looks like to me.”

According to community members who spoke, under Goldsmith’s leadership, the community college district has grown enrollment to over 70,000 students, increased dual enrollment access, and opened the West Fresno Center campus — a Fresno City College branch in the city’s most historically under-resourced community.

But six faculty members, including Denia Ramos, characterized Goldsmith’s leadership as “ineffective,” pointing to struggles with academic freedom, inadequate pay, making district decisions without their input and allegations of retaliation.

“When you talk about leadership, you need to understand that a good leader listens to their people,” said Ramos. “They’re not there to make decisions for them. They’re there to make decisions with them.”

Goldsmith has been the chancellor of the Central Valley community college district since January 2022 and announced last month that she would retire in September. Her plan to retire in September remains intact for now. The board president did not comment on whether the board would take action against Goldsmith.

Based on state law, closed-session discussions are confidential unless the board takes action. Legislation defines “action taken” as a collective decision, a promise to make a decision, or an actual vote.

Although outnumbered by those supporting Goldsmith, the State Center faculty union president, Keith Ford, emphasized that 250 faculty members unanimously declared an unprecedented vote of no confidence in Goldsmith, symbolizing that she is not fit to hold the position.

The faculty union has called for Goldsmith’s immediate removal from office despite her plans to retire and will continue to do so.

But Cynthia A. Sterling, a former Fresno City Council member and president of the Fresno/San Joaquin chapter of Black Women Organized for Political Action, and others questioned if Goldsmith deserves such criticism.

“What is it she’s done so wrong?” Sterling told EdSource. “Show us.”