Kern County's first oil pioneers: The Yokuts

You can’t tell the story of Kern County in the 20th century without the oil industry. But, the region’s history with petroleum is much, much older. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, how the Yokuts were the county’s first petroleum pioneers.

In places like the Yokuts village of Wogitu, near present day McKittrick, natural oil seeps brought something called asphaltum to the surface. It’s basically oil that has hardened after it’s been exposed to air. In some cases it could also be found in liquid form. Native Americans throughout California put asphaltum from these seeps to use in many ways.

The Yokuts often used asphaltum to hold together their tools and weapons. They used it to make game pieces and dice. In some cases, it was used to waterproof the inside or outside of baskets, or even repair broken soapstone bowls. Asphaltum was also used in funeral practices and in currency. In fact, at large village near present day Coalinga, known as Poso Chana, the Tachi Yokuts would trade asphaltum and liquid oil with travelers from coastal tribes.

You can still see these natural oil seeps in Kern County near McKittrick. The McKittrick Brea Pit is located near where Highways 33 and 58 meet in western Kern County. The site became a California State Landmark in 1952.

