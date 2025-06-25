June 25: Public Media Funding Is At Risk Of Major Cuts. What That Means For KVPR
Reducing government spending has been a hallmark of President Trump’s second term in office. On today’s episode, KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore discusses what the station stands to lose if funding cuts are approved against the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A state bill seeks to protect doctors who prescribe abortion medication; and Fresno County goes after illegal dog and cat breeders.