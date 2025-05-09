© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

How the "No Fence Law" of the 1870's fueled the Central Valley's agriculture industry

By Joe Moore
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:31 PM PDT
Cattle graze in a field along a canal near Bakersfield.
Public domain
/
University of Southern California Libraries and California Historical Society Collection
Cattle graze in a field along a canal near Bakersfield.

In many ways the Central Valley we know today was born in the 1870's. The decade gave us irrigation canals, the railroad, and the emergence of cities like Fresno and Bakersfield. But an often overlooked law from that decade had an equally large impact, helping to fuel explosive growth of the agriculture industry that still drives our economy. Today on KVPR's Central Valley Roots - the “No Fence” law of 1874.

Even before the Gold Rush, ranching ruled supreme in California. Ranchers moved large herds of cattle and sheep freely across the state, grazing wherever there was food. And the law favored ranchers over farmers. The Trespass Act of 1850 required farmers to build a “lawful fence” around their crops, if they wanted protection from grazing livestock. Back in the days before barbed wire, building a fence was prohibitively expensive.

But things soon began to change. Farming became more widespread, and farmers developed more political clout in Sacramento. In 1874, the Legislature passed the “No Fence” law. It shifted the liability burden from farmers to ranchers. Farmers no longer had to fence their fields, and could recover damages for crops destroyed by grazing livestock.

As a result, ranchers began using a new invention, barbed wire, to fence in their herds. The "No Fence" law helped set off an agricultural boom. Soon wheat barons replaced cattle barons, followed shortly by other crops like raisins, cotton, and stone fruit, setting the stage for the Valley we know today.

Tags
Central Valley Roots ranchingAgricultureCentral Valleycattlelocal history
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore