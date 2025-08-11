Iconic 'Buck Owens Crystal Palace' in Bakersfield will shut down, owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Owners of the Buck Owens Crystal Palace say the music venue will be shutting down in the coming months.

The venue — which features live music, dinner and a museum — is named after the American musician and singer-songwriter Alvis Edgar Owens Jr., also known as “Buck Owens.”

He pioneered what came to be known as the "Bakersfield Sound.” The genre was supposed to counter the "Nashville Sound."

Owens described the local take as “soft, easy, sweet recordings, and then they pour a gallon of maple syrup over it.”

Owens adopted Bakersfield as his home but was originally born in Texas.

His family cited a challenging business climate for deciding to close the venue. They also wrote in a statement that they wanted to step back from the business.

"It is our hope that new owners will step forward to utilize this beautiful venue," they wrote. Reaction to the news was swift, with residents expressing sadness and sharing their memories of the venue.

The venue will remain open for already-scheduled events while its managers will also try seraching for a potential buyer. The Crystal Palace has been in operation for 28 years.