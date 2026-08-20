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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review
The Arts Angle

The Arts Angle - August 20, 2026

Published August 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review

Donald Munro gives us a preview of local arts events happening this weekend including the photography exhibit, The Odyssey, at Spectrum Art Gallery, a theatrical production for mature audiences by Bakersfield's The Empty Space, and Good Company Players' performance of Annie. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.

The Arts Angle