The Arts Angle - August 20, 2026

Donald Munro gives us a preview of local arts events happening this weekend including the photography exhibit, The Odyssey, at Spectrum Art Gallery, a theatrical production for mature audiences by Bakersfield's The Empty Space, and Good Company Players' performance of Annie. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.