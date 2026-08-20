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Central Valley Daily

Aug. 20: Farmers Are Saving On Water By Switching From Almonds To Agave

By Rachel Livinal,
Soreath HokJonathan Linden
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Thanks to a California law placing stringent water restrictions on Central Valley farmers, many are looking for alternatives in new crops that require little water. They’re planting a succulent often used in Mexico to make tequila and mezcal called agave. On today’s episode, KVPR’s Rachel Livinal takes us to a Merced farm to learn why many farmers are betting on this plant, and how they intend to localize the agave industry.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield residents raise questions over ‘Flock’ cameras; and Fresno mayor joins others to support a housing bond. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden