Aug. 20: Farmers Are Saving On Water By Switching From Almonds To Agave

Thanks to a California law placing stringent water restrictions on Central Valley farmers, many are looking for alternatives in new crops that require little water. They’re planting a succulent often used in Mexico to make tequila and mezcal called agave. On today’s episode, KVPR’s Rachel Livinal takes us to a Merced farm to learn why many farmers are betting on this plant, and how they intend to localize the agave industry.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield residents raise questions over ‘Flock’ cameras; and Fresno mayor joins others to support a housing bond. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.