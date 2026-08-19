Aug. 19: Unpacking The Fresno County Transportation Tax Fight

The fight over a transportation tax in Fresno County has been through a maze of updates with local, state and city players vying for power over public funds. We speak to Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano to help us sort through the dispute that’s turned into a legal fight between Fresno County and state leaders.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno school official dismisses calls to resign; and a country singer wants to save a historic Bakersfield venue. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.