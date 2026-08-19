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Central Valley Daily

Aug. 19: Unpacking The Fresno County Transportation Tax Fight

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The fight over a transportation tax in Fresno County has been through a maze of updates with local, state and city players vying for power over public funds. We speak to Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano to help us sort through the dispute that’s turned into a legal fight between Fresno County and state leaders.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno school official dismisses calls to resign; and a country singer wants to save a historic Bakersfield venue. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden