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Central Valley Daily

June 4: Fresno Mayor Discusses Why He Supports Controversial Housing Project

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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If it comes to fruition, Fresno’s Southeast Development Area (SEDA) could bring thousands of new homes to Fresno – but it also involves expanding the city limits. The project has faced significant pushback from many residents, school districts, and advocacy groups. Today, we have an extended conversation with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who discusses why he supports the proposal.

Plus, the latest news headlines: details emerge in the hostage situation that unfolded in Bakersfield on Tuesday; and primary election results continue to trickle in.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden