June 4: Fresno Mayor Discusses Why He Supports Controversial Housing Project

If it comes to fruition, Fresno’s Southeast Development Area (SEDA) could bring thousands of new homes to Fresno – but it also involves expanding the city limits. The project has faced significant pushback from many residents, school districts, and advocacy groups. Today, we have an extended conversation with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who discusses why he supports the proposal.

Plus, the latest news headlines: details emerge in the hostage situation that unfolded in Bakersfield on Tuesday; and primary election results continue to trickle in.