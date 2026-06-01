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KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

Camp Fresno: A century-old High Sierra camp

By Joe Moore
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:09 AM PDT
KVPR's Central Valley Roots

For over a century, Fresno area residents have searched for options to beat the oppressive summer heat. Some flee to the coast, to destinations like Monterey, Carmel, or Pismo Beach. Others go higher, into the Sierra Nevada, in search of relief. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of the City of Fresno’s century-old outpost in the Central Sierra: Camp Fresno.

Located near Dinkey Creek east of Shaver Lake, Camp Fresno is a 35-acre outpost in the Sierra National Forest. It consists of rustic cabins, tent campsites, a youth bunkhouse, mess hall and classic outdoor recreation facilities. It’s been operated by the City of Fresno since around 1926. Many of the buildings date to the 1920s and 30s.

Fresno is in good company, running its own Sierra camp. Other California cities like San Francisco and Berkeley also operate similar camps, like Camp Mather and Berkeley Tuolumne Camp, both also dating from the 1920s.

For decades the camp was a treasured part of the city’s parks and recreation program, but deferred maintenance and a mass die-off of trees took their toll. The camp was closed for several years, but it was recently revitalized and continues to provide access to the great outdoors and summer memories for new generations of Fresno residents.

Tags
Central Valley Roots City of FresnoSierra NevadaSierra National Forestlocal historyparksFresno parks
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore