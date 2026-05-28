May 28: ‘Completely Ill-Equipped’ – AG Bonta Discusses Scathing Report On ICE Detention Facilities

The number of detainees in immigration custody has grown dramatically since President Donald Trump took office for the second time. In a new report, the California Attorney General's office inspected many of these facilities – including four in Kern County – and found conditions are worsening and even inhumane. Today, we speak with Attorney General Bonta to discuss this latest report and hear how some groups are pushing back against these alleged conditions.

Plus, the latest news headlines: former Democratic Congressman TJ Cox reports to prison; and a major Hanford-based cheese producer expands into Tulare.