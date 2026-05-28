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Central Valley Daily

May 28: ‘Completely Ill-Equipped’ – AG Bonta Discusses Scathing Report On ICE Detention Facilities

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The number of detainees in immigration custody has grown dramatically since President Donald Trump took office for the second time. In a new report, the California Attorney General's office inspected many of these facilities – including four in Kern County – and found conditions are worsening and even inhumane. Today, we speak with Attorney General Bonta to discuss this latest report and hear how some groups are pushing back against these alleged conditions.

Plus, the latest news headlines: former Democratic Congressman TJ Cox reports to prison; and a major Hanford-based cheese producer expands into Tulare.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden