May 27: What A Valley Congressional Race Says About The National Democratic Party

One of the country’s most competitive primary races for Congress is a swing district right here in the Central Valley. Democrats here are hoping to flip a seat long held by Republican David Valadao. But first, they need a nominee. We speak with KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New data shows cuts to Medi-Cal are having a steep impact on some enrollees, and the Fresno Unified School District is implementing new rules for laptops and other electronics it issues to students.