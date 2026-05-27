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Central Valley Daily

May 27: What A Valley Congressional Race Says About The National Democratic Party

By Soreath Hok,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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One of the country’s most competitive primary races for Congress is a swing district right here in the Central Valley. Democrats here are hoping to flip a seat long held by Republican David Valadao. But first, they need a nominee. We speak with KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New data shows cuts to Medi-Cal are having a steep impact on some enrollees, and the Fresno Unified School District is implementing new rules for laptops and other electronics it issues to students.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden