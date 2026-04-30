April 30: Enrollment Numbers At UC Merced Are Falling Short Of Goals
UC Merced is working to increase its enrollment numbers that have fallen flat since the pandemic. But certain factors like location make it harder to attract new students. We speak with EdSource reporter Michael Burke about the challenges in drawing students to the campus.
Plus, the latest news headlines: The Central Unified School District unites against SEDA; and California prepares to share information about its drivers with a national database.