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Central Valley Daily

April 30: Enrollment Numbers At UC Merced Are Falling Short Of Goals

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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UC Merced is working to increase its enrollment numbers that have fallen flat since the pandemic. But certain factors like location make it harder to attract new students. We speak with EdSource reporter Michael Burke about the challenges in drawing students to the campus.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Central Unified School District unites against SEDA; and California prepares to share information about its drivers with a national database.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden