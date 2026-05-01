May 1: New Project Aims To Highlight Fresno’s Food Scene

The news website Fresnoland has made a name for itself as a go-to site for hyper-local investigations of policy and process in the City of Fresno. Now, they’re expanding their offerings with a new series all about food in the city. Contributing Food Editor Vince Mancini explains how the idea took hold – and what he’s eating next.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield nurses plan to rally in support of a burn unit; and a unique pilot project in the Valley seeks to generate clean energy and conserve water.