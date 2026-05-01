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Central Valley Daily

May 1: New Project Aims To Highlight Fresno’s Food Scene

By Kerry Klein,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The news website Fresnoland has made a name for itself as a go-to site for hyper-local investigations of policy and process in the City of Fresno. Now, they’re expanding their offerings with a new series all about food in the city. Contributing Food Editor Vince Mancini explains how the idea took hold – and what he’s eating next.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield nurses plan to rally in support of a burn unit; and a unique pilot project in the Valley seeks to generate clean energy and conserve water.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden