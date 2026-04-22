April 22: Fresno’s First Professional Shakespeare Company Levels Up Performances for Season Two
Classic theater in Fresno is getting an upgrade with the second season of Chanticleer Shakespeare Company opening this week with a production of The Tempest. This season, the city’s only professional theater company is adding creative flair with a collaboration with the Fresno Philharmonic.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Delano leaders vote to remove Cesar Chavez’s name from public areas; and Fresno Unified’s budget deficit grows.