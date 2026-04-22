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Central Valley Daily

April 22: Fresno’s First Professional Shakespeare Company Levels Up Performances for Season Two

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Classic theater in Fresno is getting an upgrade with the second season of Chanticleer Shakespeare Company opening this week with a production of The Tempest. This season, the city’s only professional theater company is adding creative flair with a collaboration with the Fresno Philharmonic.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Delano leaders vote to remove Cesar Chavez’s name from public areas; and Fresno Unified’s budget deficit grows.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden