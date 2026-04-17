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Central Valley Daily

April 17: How Could Voter ID Rules Affect Valley Elections?

By Kerry Klein,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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A bill that would require an ID card to vote is making its way through Congress - and a similar measure is nearing California’s November ballot. How could voter ID requirements affect local elections? KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel spoke with elections officials in Fresno and Merced counties.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a Mariposa woman was identified as the victim of a deadly tunnel collapse; and state lawmakers consider further restrictions on cell phone use in schools.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden