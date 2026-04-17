April 17: How Could Voter ID Rules Affect Valley Elections?

A bill that would require an ID card to vote is making its way through Congress - and a similar measure is nearing California’s November ballot. How could voter ID requirements affect local elections? KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel spoke with elections officials in Fresno and Merced counties.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a Mariposa woman was identified as the victim of a deadly tunnel collapse; and state lawmakers consider further restrictions on cell phone use in schools.