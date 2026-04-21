April 21: Dust Isn’t Just A Nuisance – Valley Researchers Are Linking It To Health, Climate Outcomes

Dust may be something that most of us only contemplate when cleaning. But researchers at UC Merced and throughout California say dust particles play a role in many parts of everyday life. KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal reports on research into the role of dust in our health, environment and climate.

Plus, the latest news headlines: two people formerly involved in Bitwise Industries and the Fresno Arts Council plead guilty to wire fraud; and another Democratic candidate drops out of the governor’s race.