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Central Valley Daily

April 21: Dust Isn’t Just A Nuisance – Valley Researchers Are Linking It To Health, Climate Outcomes

By Soreath Hok,
Rachel LivinalJonathan Linden
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Dust may be something that most of us only contemplate when cleaning. But researchers at UC Merced and throughout California say dust particles play a role in many parts of everyday life. KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal reports on research into the role of dust in our health, environment and climate.

Plus, the latest news headlines: two people formerly involved in Bitwise Industries and the Fresno Arts Council plead guilty to wire fraud; and another Democratic candidate drops out of the governor’s race.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden