April 16: Why So Many CSU Bakersfield Athletics Staff Are Throwing In The Towel – Or Being Fired

CSU Bakersfield announced this week that the head coach of its women’s basketball team is resigning. The departure is just the latest in a series of controversies for the athletics department. On today’s episode, 23ABC Senior Reporter Mike Hart breaks down the turmoil within CSU Bakersfield’s sports.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a bill barring sex offenders from office clears a hurdle in Sacramento, and an environmental group warns against a blast mine near the San Joaquin River.