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Central Valley Daily

April 16: Why So Many CSU Bakersfield Athletics Staff Are Throwing In The Towel – Or Being Fired

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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CSU Bakersfield announced this week that the head coach of its women’s basketball team is resigning. The departure is just the latest in a series of controversies for the athletics department. On today’s episode, 23ABC Senior Reporter Mike Hart breaks down the turmoil within CSU Bakersfield’s sports.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a bill barring sex offenders from office clears a hurdle in Sacramento, and an environmental group warns against a blast mine near the San Joaquin River.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden