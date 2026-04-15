April 15: Pop Star Selena At The Center Of New Book By Fresno State Professor

Tomorrow would have been the 55th birthday of the late Mexican-American singer Selena. Now, a new book features essays and poems about the legendary pop star. Fresno State professor Larissa Mercado Lopez, who co-edited the book, reflects on the lasting impact of Selena’s legacy, what the singer means to many Mexican-Americans, and what she hopes readers will take away from the book.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a transportation sales tax nears the ballot in Fresno County, and a rockslide closes part of Highway 140 into Yosemite.