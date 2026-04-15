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Central Valley Daily

April 15: Pop Star Selena At The Center Of New Book By Fresno State Professor

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Tomorrow would have been the 55th birthday of the late Mexican-American singer Selena. Now, a new book features essays and poems about the legendary pop star. Fresno State professor Larissa Mercado Lopez, who co-edited the book, reflects on the lasting impact of Selena’s legacy, what the singer means to many Mexican-Americans, and what she hopes readers will take away from the book.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a transportation sales tax nears the ballot in Fresno County, and a rockslide closes part of Highway 140 into Yosemite.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden