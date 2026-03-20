March 20: Cesar Chavez’s Home Reckons With His Downfall

The name “Cesar Chavez” turned from a symbol of benevolence into a blemish seemingly overnight, after a New York Times report detailed allegations of a pattern of sexual misconduct by the late civil rights leader. On today’s episode, KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado and Associate Editor Kerry Klein break down how the region of Central California, where Chavez built a farmworker movement, is reckoning with his fall from grace.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What a new voter poll reveals ahead of the midterms, and California sues the federal EPA.