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Central Valley Daily

March 20: Cesar Chavez’s Home Reckons With His Downfall

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The name “Cesar Chavez” turned from a symbol of benevolence into a blemish seemingly overnight, after a New York Times report detailed allegations of a pattern of sexual misconduct by the late civil rights leader. On today’s episode, KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado and Associate Editor Kerry Klein break down how the region of Central California, where Chavez built a farmworker movement, is reckoning with his fall from grace.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What a new voter poll reveals ahead of the midterms, and California sues the federal EPA.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden