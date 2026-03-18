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Central Valley Daily

March 18: These Schools Take A ‘Whole Child’ Approach. Will California Fund More Of Them?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 18, 2026 at 7:46 AM PDT
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Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to permanently fund so-called “community schools” in California. This model provides more comprehensive services for students in need than traditional public schools. On today’s episode, Lasherica Thornton with our news partner EdSource recounts her visit to a community school classroom in Coarsegold.

Plus, the latest news headlines: rumors surface about potential abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez; and farmworkers plan to rally in Fresno.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden