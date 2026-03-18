March 18: These Schools Take A ‘Whole Child’ Approach. Will California Fund More Of Them?

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to permanently fund so-called “community schools” in California. This model provides more comprehensive services for students in need than traditional public schools. On today’s episode, Lasherica Thornton with our news partner EdSource recounts her visit to a community school classroom in Coarsegold.

Plus, the latest news headlines: rumors surface about potential abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez; and farmworkers plan to rally in Fresno.