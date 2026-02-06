© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Feb. 6: Leaked Video Adds To Lawsuit At Women’s Prison In Chowchilla

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla have filed a lawsuit against the prison. They allege they were rounded up and targeted with pepper spray in retaliation for making sexual misconduct complaints against guards. On today’s episode, Hannah Krenn recounts the leaked video of the alleged incident in her report for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Kern County sues an oil operator, and Amtrak offers discounted rides to Allensworth for Black History Month.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden