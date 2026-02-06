Feb. 6: Leaked Video Adds To Lawsuit At Women’s Prison In Chowchilla

Women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla have filed a lawsuit against the prison. They allege they were rounded up and targeted with pepper spray in retaliation for making sexual misconduct complaints against guards. On today’s episode, Hannah Krenn recounts the leaked video of the alleged incident in her report for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Kern County sues an oil operator, and Amtrak offers discounted rides to Allensworth for Black History Month.