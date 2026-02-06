How the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra conductor is forming a ‘cultural hub’

This story is produced from an episode of KVPR’s Central Valley Daily podcast. Listen to all episodes here, and wherever you get your podcasts . Central Valley Daily is supported by the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative. If you have a story idea, email podcast@kvpr.org .

FRESNO, Calif. — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is approaching its 100th year with a longtime conductor at the head. The orchestra recently announced it extended a contract for Stilian Kirov.

Kirov has worked with the orchestra since 2015 and will now help usher the orchestra into its centennial in 2032. Krov said he searched for a conductor position for two years before performing with the Bakersfield Symphony.

He said he was drawn to the community for its potential to grow musically and financially.

“Over the years, we have grown together,” Kirov told KVPR’s Central Valley Daily podcast. “It's really an orchestra that will keep growing. It's a gem for our city here in Bakersfield.”

Kirov said he plans to help the orchestra add more concerts and performances and create more opportunities for young musicians in Bakersfield as he continues as the leader. He also aims to strengthen the quality of the music and the orchestra’s presence in the “cultural infrastructure” of the city.

From Bulgaria to Bakersfield

Kirov is originally from Bulgaria. He has a long list of accolades and experiences related to the music conducting world, many of which he says he brings with him to Bakersfield. He studied conducting at Julliard and at a conservatory in Paris. He also has worked with orchestras in a variety of cities around the country including Seattle and Memphis.

Kirov also holds a masters degree in conducting and a bachelors degree in composition.

When he worked in Paris, he said he became a jack of all trades because of the small town in which he worked. This, he said, allowed him to learn the daily operations of how an orchestra works. But he initially struggled to find work.

“This is part of forming who we are as artists, and it's part of the growth process,” Kirov said.

Making the orchestra a ‘cultural hub’

Kirov doesn’t just conduct the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra — he also works as a music director for the Illinois Phil Harmonic Orchestra.

He said both locations offer different styles of music that the orchestras tailor for their audience. Kirov said he uses three strategies to weigh what type of classical music the community wants: he provides education for young musicians, brings more soloists and local artists into the fold and collaborates with local musical groups.

“In my opinion, every orchestra should be a cultural hub for the area where they're performing,” Kirov said.

Some examples of this in Bakersfield are mariachi concerts, local pop artist performances like with Monty Byrom and collaboration with choruses at Bakersfield College and California State University, Bakersfield.

Kirov said this season the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will have interactive performances that teach the different instruments in the orchestra and programs with Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn music. He also said the end of the season in May will feature music from John Williams who composed music for Harry Potter, Superman, and Jurassic Park.