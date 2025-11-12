Nov. 12: How An NFL Superstar Is Giving Back To His Small California Town

Firebaugh may be a small town in western Fresno County. But it has left its mark on the sport of football – as the hometown of NFL quarterback Josh Allen. On today’s episode, KVPR’s Samantha Rangel takes us there to witness the unique way Allen is giving back to his hometown.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s upset with Democratic senators over the shutdown deal; and a growing botulism outbreak from baby formula sickens infants.