Central Valley Daily

Nov. 12: How An NFL Superstar Is Giving Back To His Small California Town

By Samantha Rangel,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Firebaugh may be a small town in western Fresno County. But it has left its mark on the sport of football – as the hometown of NFL quarterback Josh Allen. On today’s episode, KVPR’s Samantha Rangel takes us there to witness the unique way Allen is giving back to his hometown.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s upset with Democratic senators over the shutdown deal; and a growing botulism outbreak from baby formula sickens infants.

Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
