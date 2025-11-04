Nov. 4: How This Valley School District Is Turning Around Student Test Scores

School districts are in an upward climb to get student engagement and test scores back to pre-pandemic levels. Sanger Unified in Fresno County has historically struggled with test scores, but is now outperforming state averages in English and math. Lasherica Thornton, education reporter for EdSource, explains what the district is doing differently and why it’s working.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Voters are turning out in high numbers for today’s special election in California; and Democratic officials push to restore funding for higher education.