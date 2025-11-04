© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 4: How This Valley School District Is Turning Around Student Test Scores

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

School districts are in an upward climb to get student engagement and test scores back to pre-pandemic levels. Sanger Unified in Fresno County has historically struggled with test scores, but is now outperforming state averages in English and math. Lasherica Thornton, education reporter for EdSource, explains what the district is doing differently and why it’s working.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Voters are turning out in high numbers for today’s special election in California; and Democratic officials push to restore funding for higher education.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden