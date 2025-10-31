Oct. 31: These Valley Residents Are Keeping ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ Traditions Alive

“Dia de los Muertos,” or Day of the Dead, is much more than commercialized imagery of colorful skulls and skeletons adorned with bright flowers. In this episode, the KVPR newsroom sets out to shed light on three of the key ingredients to honor the occasion.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Tule River Indian Tribe gets thousands of acres of land back from the state; and Fresno County officials explore a light rail to connect towns.